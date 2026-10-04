U.S. military removes bombers from U.K. air base following security incident

The U.S. Air Force has removed all of its bombers from a U.K. air base following a security incident that led to the arrest of five British men last month, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Sunday.

All U.S. bombers deployed to RAF Fairford have been returned to their home stations in the United States, the spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the bombers' return.

"U.S. Air Force bombers routinely operate around the world to support global force readiness and operational requirements," the Pentagon spokesperson's statement said. "The Airmen that operate America's bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities – including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States – anywhere, anytime."

On Oct. 27, five men, all British nationals in their 20s and from London, were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terror offenses close to the RAF Fairford air base, which has been used by American bombers to strike Iran. Police say they found a quantity of an accelerant — gasoline — in three vans linked to the five suspects, but no explosives.

The suspects have since been released on bail.

A dual U.K.-Iranian national was also later arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack. The 25-year-old man was taken into custody in London on Thursday, and on Saturday, Counter Terrorism Policing announced he had been released on bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.