Amber Guyger, former Dallas police officer, released from prison after serving 7 years for Botham Jean's murder

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of fatally shooting her neighbor inside his apartment in September 2018, has been released from prison after serving seven years.

Guyger, now 38, walked out of prison in Gatesville on Friday morning, just over two weeks since she was granted parole.

Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment in 2018. The former police officer claimed she mistakenly parked on the fourth floor of the parking garage attached to the apartment building where both she and Jean lived, entered Jean's apartment instead of her own, and shot him, believing that he was an intruder.

She was convicted of murder on Oct. 1, 2019, and a jury sentenced her to 10 years in prison. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles granted Guyger parole exactly 7 years later.

Earlier this month, Guyger's attorney Robert Rodgers told CBS News Texas that Guyger still feels regret over the shooting.

"She's still very remorseful, but she's spent that time working on programs and rehabilitating and making sure that she can be ... a productive member of society," Rodgers said.

He also said Guyger has lined up a place to live and a job.

What happens now that she's released

Officials told CBS News Texas that Guyger will be under strict parole supervision until her sentence expires in 2029 because she's getting out of prison early. That supervision will include regular check-ins, travel restrictions, home visits and employment requirements.

Guyger is also not allowed to live in Dallas County, contact Jean's family or Dallas police officers, or leave the state of Texas without approval, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Botham Jean family, DPD respond

After the announcement of Guyger's parole, Jean's family said in a statement to CBS News Texas:

"Two days ago, the family of Botham Jean lovingly remembered their son and brother and celebrated his life on what would have been his birthday. Today, it was reported that Amber Guyger will be paroled and will serve the remainder of her sentence under supervision. The family of Botham Jean respectfully requests privacy at this time as they process this development and continue to navigate their grief. To the many well-wishers who continue to say Botham's name, honor his life, and carry his memory forward, the family extends their heartfelt gratitude for your continued love and support."

Separately, Lee Merritt, an attorney who previously represented Botham Jean's family, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the decision.

"Botham's family and the community strongly opposed this parole. They stood up again and again to ask that the full sentence be served. A 10-year sentence was already a fraction of what was lost. Releasing Ms. Guyger after seven years makes that loss feel even smaller in the eyes of the system. It is not," Merritt said in a statement.

In response to a request for comment, the Dallas Police Department said it "understands this decision may bring renewed attention and emotion surrounding the tragic death of Botham Jean. Our thoughts remain with the Jean family and all those impacted by his loss. Parole decisions are made by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and are outside the authority of the Dallas Police Department and we had no role in this decision."

The Dallas County District Attorney's office declined to comment to CBS News Texas.