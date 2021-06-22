10 great Amazon Prime Day deals you can get for $20 or less

Ruthsarintre Pattarapongpatch / EyeEm

Amazon is the place to shop for deals during Amazon's Prime Day event. There are big deals on expensive, crave-worthy gadgets such as wireless headphones, Ring video doorbells, Instant Pots and more.

But it's not just big ticket items on sale during Amazon Prime Day: There are plenty of good deals available for $20 or less in most Amazon categories, including essentials for the bath and bedroom, smart speakers, kitchen gadgets and streaming sticks.

To help fill up your cart, we've found some of Amazon's most wallet-friendly deals, including plant-based skincare and a celebrity-approved mascara (among other Prime Day beauty finds). All of it's on sale, and all of it costs $20 or less.

But hurry, these deals won't last forever. Prime Day ends June 22.

Sonoro Kate bed sheets

Sonoro Kate via Amazon

These luxurious 1,800-thread count sheets are more than 30% off right now. This 6-piece Queen sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and four pillowcases. These hypo-allergenic sheets are machine washable in cold water and dry quickly on tumble.

Blink Mini indoor security camera

Blink via Amazon

Keep an eye on things when you're not home with the Blink Mini security camera. It features 1080p video quality, motion detection, night vision and two-way audio. But the best part is the price: Normally $35 each, you can pick up a Blink Mini security camera for just $20.

Echo Dot (3rd generation)



Amazon

The Echo Dot is a hands-free device that lets you control your music, your smart home and call your contacts all without ever having to push a button. You can even drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room using a compatible Echo device.

This compact smart speaker with Alexa is 50% off for Prime Day.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Amazon's budget-friendly 1080p streaming device is a great option for anyone who owns an older 1080p television. The Fire Stick Lite gives you access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more, and includes an Alexa-enabled voice remote that helps you easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is just $18 for Amazon Prime Day.

Star Wars Blender Bottles (28 oz.)

Amazon

Good deal, this is: The BlenderBottle Star Wars shaker bottle series is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. There are eleven different designs to choose from, all discounted to $12.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills via Amazon

Here's a smart Amazon Prime Day beauty buy: Achieve the perfect bushy brow with this two-sided brow tool from Anastasia Beverly Hills. One end delivers color to draw on eyebrow hairs or fill in patchiness. The other end features a brush to help create a fluffy brow shape.

Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara

Maybelline New York via Amazon

Meghan Markle's preferred mascara is only $5 during Amazon's Prime Day deals event. The drugstore buy features a fanning mascara brush that creates a doe-eyed effect and will make you look like you have lashes for days.

TruSkin vitamin C serum



TruSkin Natural Store via Amazon

This budget-friendly skin serum contains vitamin C, botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil. Its plant-based formula is meant to fight signs of aging such as wrinkles and dark spots, while also brightening the skin.

Be sure to clip the coupon on Amazon before checkout to save an extra $3.

Kasa dimmable color smart bulb

Kasa via Amazon

Add a pop of color to your home with this Wi-Fi-enabled smart light bulb from Kasa. It can be controlled from your phone or via voice -- it's compatible with most smart home setups and personal assistants. There are 16 million color settings, and multiple bulbs can be combined to create scenes.

This smart bulb normally retails for $22, but its price has been cut to just $12 for Prime Day after coupon.

Primula Burke deluxe cold brew iced coffee maker

Primula via Amazon

Making cold brew at home has never been easier or cheaper: This cold brew maker is more than 30% off during Amazon's Prime Day deals event. This kitchen gadget makes up to 6-cups of coffee or tea.

At $13, it's practically a steal when you consider all the money you'll be saving on Starbucks drinks.