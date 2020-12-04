White House communications director Alyssa Farah resigns

White House communications director Alyssa Farah is leaving her post after 3 ½ years with the Trump administration, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. In a statement released to reporters, Farah said she's leaving to "pursue new opportunities" and called serving in the administration "the honor of a lifetime."

Farah, 31, joined the White House team earlier this year. She previously worked as the Pentagon press secretary and the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence.

Before joining the Trump administration, Farah was a spokesperson for Mark Meadows, now the president's chief of staff, when Meadows was a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

In her statement, Farah said she was "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure," citing accomplishments including peace deals abroad and the return of American hostages.

Unlike some of her peers, Farah has shied away from publicly supporting President Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud. Instead, she has focused much of her messaging in recent weeks on COVID-19 and the impending vaccines.