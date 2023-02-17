NFL's Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons among 4 indicted in 2022 Las Vegas nightclub beating

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others were indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Wednesday for an alleged beating outside a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

Kamara, Lammons and two other men were charged with two criminal charges, a felony for battery with substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor for conspiracy to commit battery, court documents said.

The alleged victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai's Nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022, during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend, alongside a group of people, including the four suspects, CBS Las Vegas KLAS-TV reported.

The four suspects hit, kicked, and stomped on Greene, court documents said, with Lammons "striking Darnell Greene in the head, neck or upper chest area." As Greene fell backward, Kamara allegedly "charged Darnell Greene in order to strike and/or punch" him. Court documents said after Greene fell to the ground the four suspects continued to stomp and kick him.

Kamara was arrested shortly afterward on Feb. 6, 2022, Las Vegas police said.

Greene has filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana, asking for $10 million in damages, KLAS-TV reported. Videos and an audio recorded in an SUV after the reported assault have not been released. The civil lawsuit includes still images from surveillance video and transcription of the recording, KLAS-TV reported.

The indictment means the criminal case will immediately bypass Las Vegas Justice Court and move to the district court, the station reported. A judge set a court date for March 2.