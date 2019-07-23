Suspect arrested in death of 21-year-old Ole Miss student

Authorities in Mississippi have arrested a suspect in the death of 21-year-old Ole Miss student Alexandria "Ally" Kostial. Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Texas, was taken into custody Monday afternoon, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Deputies discovered Kostial's body Saturday morning, the department said, adding it was apparent that "foul play was involved," CBS affiliate WREG reported.

Kostial, of St. Louis, Missouri, was studying marketing at the university. Her father, Keith, said on Facebook that she was attending summer classes and teaching fitness classes at the university.

Alexandria "Ally" Kostial KMOV/Facebook/Keith Kostial

Claudia Swyres, who was friends with Kostial since second grade, said she was an "awesome girl" who was willing to help "anybody" who needed it. "Ally was just very fun, outgoing and very friendly girl, who really didn't have any enemies in life," she told CBS affiliate KMOV.

"I'm very sad about what happened to Ally she didn't deserve this," she added.

The department said it would not release further details at this time citing the ongoing investigation.