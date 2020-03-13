Alex Jones accused of selling fake coronavirus cures

What to do if you need to self-quarantine

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is the latest purveyor of silver-laced potions ordered to stop peddling fake cures for the coronavirus.

Jones claimed on his radio show last week that his Silverblue toothpaste "kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range," according to a news release on Thursday by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She ordered Jones to immediately refrain from selling the toothpaste and other products as cures on his website, InfoWars.

"As the coronavirus continues to pose serious risks to public health, Alex Jones has spewed outright lies and has profited off of New Yorkers' anxieties," James, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Mr. Jones's public platform has not only given him a microphone to shout inflammatory rhetoric, but his latest mistruths are incredibly dangerous."

Infowars did not immediately return a request for comment.

The prosecutor's warning to Jones, known for promoting conspiracy theories about mass shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, came days after his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated in Austin, Texas.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission recently told televangelist Jim Bakker to stop claiming his silver potions could cure the coronavirus.

There are no FDA-approved vaccines or drugs to treat or prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and there is no scientific evidence that alternative remedies can stop or cure the illness, according to the National Institutes of Health. Colloidal silver liquid containing silver particles can, in fact, be dangerous to your health, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.