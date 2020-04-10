Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospital admissions drop in 2 hard-hit states

Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospital admissions drop in 2 hard-hit statesDownload the free app
There are encouraging signs that two hard-hit American states are finally starting to turn the corner in their coronavirus catastrophes. But far from leaving America to lick its wounds, the new disease is tightening its grip on the South and the Midwest.
More than 16,600 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University — more than any other country with the exception of Italy.
Deaths continue to mount at a dizzying rate across the country, and the nation's top epidemiologist warns that if social restrictions are eased too soon, the U.S. could face a new surge of the virus.
But the number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York and California is now falling. As the Christian world begins an Easter weekend like no other in memory, people of every religion and no religion at all may cling to that in the hope that science, combined with tremendous sacrifice, will eventually get the world through this crisis.
- Calls mount to shutter animal "wet markets"
- 1 key material behind medical mask shortage
- Virus cases soar on U.S. aircraft carrier
Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
Views of Trump's handling of coronavirus crisis slip again - CBS News poll
Most Americans continue to think the battle against the coronavirus outbreak is going badly, and few would feel comfortable being out in crowded spaces now. There's a collective uncertainty about where things are headed next, since just as many think things will get better as get worse, but that nonetheless reflects more optimism than Americans had last week, when their outlook was even more dire.
Views on President Trump's handling of the outbreak response have ticked down for the second consecutive week. The president is seen doing a good job by 47%, down four points from 51% last week and 53% the prior week. Now is the first time more say he's doing a bad job than a good one.
Images show mass burials at NYC public cemetery as city shortens deadline for claiming dead
As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll and dwindling morgue space, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains before they are buried in the city's public cemetery. Under the new policy, the medical examiner's office will keep bodies in storage for just 14 days before they're buried in the city's potter's field on Hart Island.
Voting in a pandemic: Officials sound the alarm about November election
The legal and political battles in Wisconsin, along with the gripping images of voters in face masks and gloves standing in hours-long, socially-distanced lines to cast ballots Tuesday, could be just a preview of what lies ahead as states across the country anticipate the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the presidential election in November.
Election officials from both parties are already sounding the alarm about the need for more resources to ensure health safety and expand alternatives to in-person and day-of voting. They also anticipate protracted partisan fights over what the general election could and should look like in the age of coronavirus.
"We cannot let our Democracy be causality of the current health pandemic. We cannot wait until October to gear up for alternative methods to vote. We have to get ahead of it, we have to start now," said Alex Padilla, California's secretary of state. "There is an urgency here."
Malaysia to extend lockdown but let some industries begin to reopen
Malaysia will extend its lockdown for another two weeks but let selected industries reopen in stages.
Nonessential businesses and schools have been shuttered for a month until April 14 but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Friday the restricted movement order will be extended until April 28. Even though the country has reported a reduction in cases in recent days, he said it was premature to lift the control measures as "the war on COVID-19 is not yet over."
Malaysia reported 118 new infections on Friday, bringing its total to 4,346, the highest in Southeast Asia.
Muhyiddin said selected economic sectors can reopen in phases but must follow strict hygiene guidelines and movement restrictions.
He warned the lockdown could stretch up to a few months for the government to be entirely sure that the chain of transmission has been broken.
- Associated Press
Spain sees lowest daily toll in 17 days with 605 deaths, falling behind U.S. in total deaths
Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 people dying, the government said on Friday.
The update raised the overall number of fatalities to 15,843 in Spain, which has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world, and where the total number of cases now stands at 157,022.
The new toll in Spain leaves the U.S. behind only Italy for overall deaths from the coronavirus.
- AFP
Big changes in Good Friday observations due to virus
Christians are commemorating Jesus' crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.
A small group of clerics are to hold a closed-door service in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead. The torch-lit Way of the Cross procession in Rome has been canceled, and Pope Francis will preside over a ceremony in St. Peter's Square with only around a dozen people.
Also, folk rituals featuring real-life crucifixions have been called off in the Philippines.
- Associated Press
Videoconferencing skyrockets on Microsoft's Teams software
The number of calls made using Microsoft's Teams videoconferencing software surged 1,000 percent last month as people collaborated online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Thursday. It also said a new record of 2.7 billion "meeting minutes" in a single day had been reached on the platform.
Videoconferencing has become the go-to platform for work and social life as people around the world hunker down at home to avoid spreading the deadly virus.
Teams competes with online video and meeting services hosted by competitors including Google, Cisco, Facebook and Zoom.
- AFP
Judge rejects release of vulnerable Cook County Jail inmates, orders coronavirus testing
A federal judge on Thursday denied a request to release medically vulnerable inmates at Chicago's Cook County jail, but ordered officials to step up coronavirus testing and sanitation protocols for detainees. The facility is experiencing one of the largest outbreaks from a single location in the country.
Last week, attorneys for two detainees with pre-existing medical conditions filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The suit names Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart as a defendant and demands improved conditions inside the facility, as well as the release or transfer of all medically vulnerable inmates inside the facility.
In a 37-page opinion, Judge Matthew Kennelly found the plaintiffs did not go through all their legal options at the state level for the release of the inmates. Kennelly, however, ordered Dart to promptly test all inmates who display symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.