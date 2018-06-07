After parent demand, monitors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School reassigned

PARKLAND, Fla. – One day after the father of one of the students killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14 demanded that two campus monitors who were at the school on the day of the shooting be removed, the district has reportedly reassigned them. On Wednesday, Broward County Public Schools released a statement saying that Andrew Medina and David Taylor have "received administrative reassignments away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School until further notice."

CBS Miami reports that Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was one of the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas massacre, said he learned that Medina and Taylor, two campus monitors who worked the day of the shooting, should have ordered a code red prompting a school lockdown.

"They told me they were trained to say code red, all he had to say was code red," Pollack said. "I said I'm not going to accept these two, who are individuals working at the school. It's disrespectful to my daughter."

In a sworn statement, Medina, who admitted to seeing Nikolas Cruz on campus minutes before the shooting, referred to him as the quote 'Crazy Boy' who always wore black or camouflage and had swastikas on his backpack.

In an interview with investigators, Medina is also heard telling them he knew who Cruz was and what he was capable of doing, reports CBS Miami.

"I knew who the kid was because we had a meeting about him last year and we said if anybody was going to come to the school and shoot the school up, it's going to be that kid," Mednia told investigators after the shooting.

The Sun Sentinel reported Medina later retracted what he told investigators, saying there was no meeting ever held on Cruz.

Pollack has also decided to resign from the commission investigating the deaths at the school, saying in a letter read Thursday at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission that he wants to concentrate on getting new members elected to the Broward County school board.

The commission Thursday will discuss diversion programs for students who commit crimes deemed minor. Suspect Nikolas Cruz was referred to a program while in middle school but never completed it. The members will also discuss Thursday school design and active shooter protocol.

The commission's 15 members will report their findings to Gov. Rick Scott and make recommendations for preventing future shootings.