Taliban leaves shocked students in tears by unexpectedly extending ban on girls in school

The Taliban's de-facto government in Afghanistan announced Wednesday that schools would remain closed to high school-aged girls across the country until a plan is drawn up that will allow for their education to resume in accordance with Islamic Sharia law and Afghan culture. The news came as a surprise after an earlier indication from the country's education ministry that all Afghan children would be able to return to classrooms, and it left many students in tears.

Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education, said Wednesday at a news conference that the directive had come down from Taliban leadership that "all girl's school and high school above grade 6 should be informed to suspend their lessons until further notice and a plan is drawn in accordance with Afghan culture and Islamic law."

The decision to keep older girls out of school was made in the southern province of Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, in a high-level leadership meeting in the presence of Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, according to a Taliban minister who attended the discussion.

Early Wednesday morning, female high school students in black and white uniforms flocked to their schools across the capital with joy and excitement after months of school closure due to the covid pandemic and Taliban takeover but were turned away from behind school classrooms.

"When I heard the news of school reopening, I cried out of joy, but I'm very sad today." Said a female student to TOLO News as she broke down in tears, "What should I say? I can't say anything. What to do with them." referring to the Taliban.

يوه زده‌کوونکې وايي، پرون يې د ښوونځيو د پرانيستلو په اړه د خبر له اورېدو وروسته د خوښۍ اوښکې توی کړې، خو نن یې ښوونځي ته د ننوتلو مخیوي په خاطر له سترګو اوښکې لاړې. دغه زده کوونکې په هېواد کې د نجونو د ښوونځيو د ژر تر ژره پرانېستلو غوښتنه کوي.#طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/q8e4Tq4P43 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) March 23, 2022

Another girl is filmed in her school uniform weeping and saying, "They didn't let me enter school today. They said girls are not allowed in the school."

Fatima, an 11th grade student in the west of Kabul, sends a clear message to the Taliban "I want to become a doctor to treat your girls and women." She said over the phone. "If you don't let me go to school and become a doctor, then to whom would you take a pregnant mother?"

With tearful eyes, another student said, "I was awake till 2 a.m. to prepare for school. I woke up late and was very happy to return to school. But at school, I saw my principal crying. When we heard the news, all students started crying. I was not waiting for this, and I'm very disappointed."

Education for girls is one of the international community's key demands in return for the Taliban's future reorganization as a government. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan by force on August 15 when then-President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, but no country formally recognized the Taliban.

I'm deeply troubled by multiple reports that the Taliban are not allowing girls above grade 6 to return to school. This is very disappointing & contradicts many Taliban assurances & statements. All Afghan youth deserve to be educated. — Chargé d’Affaires Ian McCary (@USAmbKabul) March 23, 2022

The U.S Charge d'Affairs for Afghanistan, Ian McCary, said he was "deeply troubled" by the reports.

"This is very disappointing & contradicts many Taliban assurances & statements. All Afghan youth deserve to be educated." He said in a tweet.

Mohamed Ag Ayoya, the UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, said he was "deeply worried" and called it a "devastating morning for girls."

"We have underlined to the Taliban the urgency of opening schools for all children without delay," Mr. Ayoya said in a tweet.

In a statement, the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan said it "deplores today's reported announcement by the Taliban that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Taliban's decision "profoundly disappointing and damaging for Afghanistan," and he urged Afghanistan's rulers to change course "without delay."