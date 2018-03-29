Adnan Syed case: Appeals court grants new trial in "Serial" case

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland appeals court has granted a new trial for Adnan Syed in a murder case that gained the national spotlight after it was featured on the popular podcast "Serial."

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals found that Syed had ineffective assistance at his trial and ordered his convictions vacated in the murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park.

In 2016, a lower court judge vacated Syed's conviction and ruled that he deserved a new trial because his original attorney failed to cross-examine a key witness, reports CBS Baltimore. Prosecutors appealed that decision to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state's intermediate appeals court.

A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld the lower court ruling granting him new trial.

Syed's story was widely publicized in the 2014 "Serial" podcast, which cast doubt on his guilt. The show attracted millions of listeners and shattered podcast records.

This is a developing story.