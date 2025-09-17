Trump begins U.K. state visit, but Epstein scandal casts a long shadow over his full royal treatment
- President Trump is the first second-term U.S. leader to be invited for a second official state visit to the U.K. The trip will be marked by the trademark pomp and circumstance offered by the royal family, with a formal banquet hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla — but Mr. Trump will not be able to avoid the Epstein scandal that has dogged him in recent weeks.
- President Trump flew into the U.K. on Tuesday night, just days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired his Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, over his past close ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- While Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be insulated to a degree from protests against their visit to Britain — arriving by helicopter well within the heavily-guarded compound of Windsor Castle — demonstrators have made every effort to ensure their dissatisfaction with America's divisive leader is clear to see, even from the air.
- President Trump's visit will begin with lunch at Windsor Castle with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the day will end with a formal banquet at the castle, hosted by the monarch.
What's in store for President Trump's second state visit to the U.K.
President Trump and the first lady will be flown Wednesday by helicopter roughly 20 miles from central London, where they spent the first night of their visit at the U.S. ambassador's official residence, Winfield House, to Windsor Castle, in time for lunch. After being greeted by the future king, Prince William, and his wife Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, they will join King Charles III and Queen Camilla for lunch.
Later in the day Mr. Trump will lay a wreath at the crypt of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Sept. 2022, before attending a musical performance and honorary military flyover at Windsor.
The night will be capped by a formal state banquet, hosted by the monarch.
Protesters greet Trump in the U.K. with massive images of Epstein
The protest group Led By Donkeys projected an enormous video onto the walls of Windsor Castle Tuesday night, hours before President Trump was due to arrive at the royal residence, depicting what it called "the story of Trump and Epstein." A video shared by the group on social media included the narration, carried over loudspeakers in Windsor, detailing Mr. Trump's previous ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender.
The Thames Valley Police confirmed in a statement that four people were arrested in connection with the demonstration.
"We take any unauthorized activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously," the force said in a statement. "Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested. We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so."
"I love it," Trump declares as he lands in the U.K.
President Trump landed at London's Stansted Airport on Tuesday evening for his second state visit to the U.K. The President made his way to the official central London residence of the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., called Winfield House, where he was asked by journalists how it felt to be back.
"I love it. I love Turnberry, I love Aberdeen, I love a lot of things here… they warm my heart, I want to tell you. They're very special," Mr. Trump said.
Mr. Trump has golf courses near Turnberry and Aberdeen in Scotland, which is part of the United Kingdom.
When asked if he had a message for King Charles III, Mr. Trump said: "We're going to see him tomorrow, and he's been a friend of mine for a long time. And everybody respects him and they love him."