High-profile attorney Abbe Lowell launches new firm to push back on Trump's attacks on legal system

Washington — Abbe Lowell, a criminal defense attorney who has represented a number of high-profile political clients, is launching a new law firm to push back on President Trump's crusade against several major practices.

Lowell & Associates has hired multiple attorneys who left firms that cut deals with the Trump administration as the president sought to punish prominent practices to settle his long-held grievances against his political opponents. Mr. Trump has issued executive orders targeting major law firms that represented his political opponents, were involved in legal challenges against him or hired attorneys connected to the investigations into him.

Lowell's previous clients include Mr. Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, former President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, former Trump administration official Miles Taylor and whistleblower lawyer Mark Zaid are among the firm's first clients.

In an announcement, the firm said it represents "individuals, including current and former state and federal officials who have been unlawfully and inappropriately targeted by this Administration," as well as "entities and organizations involved in litigation over the improper revocation of grant funding by the Department of Government Efficiency and the federal government."

"We are not here to make statements, we are here to litigate, win, and help reinforce the legal guardrails that hold our democracy together," said Brenna Trout Frey, who resigned from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, after the law practice committed to providing $100 million in pro bono work for Mr. Trump's interests.

Several firms — Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Paul, Weiss and Milbank — also pledged millions of dollars in free legal work for the administration in response to the executive orders, while others — Jenner & Block, WilmerHale and Perkins Coie — are fighting them in court.

Mr. Trump's executive orders require government contractors to disclose any business they have with the legal practices. They direct agencies to cancel contracts with the orders' targets and also reassess contracts with the firms or companies that do business with them to ensure funding decisions align "with the interests of the citizens of the United States" and the Trump administration's priorities.