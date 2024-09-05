Hunter Biden to accept guilty verdict in tax evasion trial in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden will accept a guilty verdict in his tax evasion case in California, his lawyer Abbe Lowell said Thursday, as jury selection was about to begin.

Lowell said the president's son would submit what's known as an Alford plea, meaning he would accept a guilty verdict while maintaining his innocence. Court is in recess until 2 p.m. ET while the government reviews the law on this issue. Prosecutors said this is the first they're hearing of Biden's plea.

Biden is charged with failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes while living an "extravagant lifestyle."

In December, a federal grand jury charged the president's son with three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor offenses, including failure to file and pay his taxes, tax evasion and filing a false return.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

