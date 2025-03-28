Law firm Skadden cuts $100 million pro bono deal with Trump to avoid executive order

Washington — President Trump announced Friday that the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom agreed to provide more than $100 million in pro bono work for initiatives backed by his administration.

The agreement makes Skadden Arps the second major firm to reach a deal with Mr. Trump amid a recent blitz of executive orders targeting law firms that have employed his purported political opponents. The orders issued by the president have focused on the firms Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block and WilmerHale.

All three of those firms have filed federal lawsuits challenging the executive orders as a violation of the First Amendment.

While Mr. Trump earlier in the month issued an order going after a fourth firm, Paul, Weiss, it was rescinded after the international firm agreed to provide $40 million in free legal services to support causes backed by the administration.

The president said in a statement posted to Truth Social that in addition to providing $100 million in pro bono work, the firm will not engage in "illegal DEI discrimination and preferences" and work with an outside counsel to advise it on employment practices.

Mr. Trump also said Skadden Arps "will not deny representation to clients, such as members of politically disenfranchised groups, who have not historically received legal representation from major National Law Firms, including in pro bono matters, and in support of non-profits, because of the personal political views of individual lawyers."

The White House said Skadden Arps approached the administration "and declared the Firm's strong commitment to ending the Weaponization of the Justice System and the Legal Profession."

Jeremy London, the firm's executive partner, said in a statement distributed by Mr. Trump that it is "pleased to have achieved a successful agreement with President Trump and his Administration. We engaged proactively with the President and his team in working together constructively to reach this agreement. The Firm looks forward to continuing our productive relationship with President Trump and his Administration. We firmly believe that this outcome is in the best interests of our clients, our people, and our Firm."