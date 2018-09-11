New York City 9/11 commemoration - live stream

Tuesday, September 11 marks the 17th anniversary of the landmark terror attack on the United States. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum will observe the day with a ceremony at ground zero to remember the 2,983 people killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 which went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

CBS New York will air the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in its entirety. Families and guests will begin arriving at 7:00 a.m. ET. The full program begins at 8:42 a.m. ET and is expected to last about four hours.

How to watch the 9/11 Commemoration

9/11 Commemmoration Ceremony full schedule

The remembrance program's schedule is tentative and subject to change. All times Eastern.

8:42 a.m. – Bagpipers and drummers processional and WTC flag processional



– Bagpipers and drummers processional and WTC flag processional 8:44 a.m. – Soloist Olivia Knutsen performs the national anthem

– Soloist Olivia Knutsen performs the national anthem 8:46 a.m – Moment of silence at the time the first plane stike at the North Tower

– Moment of silence at the time the first plane stike at the North Tower 8:48 a.m. – Musical score and reading of the names

– Musical score and reading of the names 9:04 a.m. – Moment of silence at the time the second plane struck the South Tower

– Moment of silence at the time the second plane struck the South Tower 9:05 a.m. – Reading of names continues

– Reading of names continues 9:38 a.m. – Moment of silence at the time the plane struck the Pentagon

– Moment of silence at the time the plane struck the Pentagon 9:39 a.m. – Reading of names continues

– Reading of names continues 9:59 a.m. – Moment of silence for the fall of the South Tower

– Moment of silence for the fall of the South Tower 10:00 a.m. – Reading of names continues

– Reading of names continues 10:03 a.m. – Moment of silence at the time of the plane strike in Shanksville, Pennsylvania

– Moment of silence at the time of the plane strike in Shanksville, Pennsylvania 10:04 a.m. – Reading of names continues

– Reading of names continues 10:28 a.m – Moment of silence for the fall of the North Tower

– Moment of silence for the fall of the North Tower 10:29 a.m. – Reading of names continues

– Reading of names continues 12:13 a.m. – Trumpeters play Taps, program ends



World Trade Center subway station re-opened

Only two days ago, the Cortlandt Street subway station, which was located directly below the World Trade Center was re-opened for the first time. When the towers came down, parts of the buildings tore through the terminal. The devastation left a gaping hole above the station, and twisted the massive metal beams of the roof.

After nearly two decades, the newly rebuilt and renamed WTC Cortlandt station opened, just days before the 17th anniversary of the attacks. Though it took nearly two decades to complete, work only began on the project in 2015 because New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) was not able to gain control of the site until then.

Flight 93 wind chime memorial

Dedicated on Sunday, the new Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania honors the heroes of Flight 93 who thwarted the hijackers' plans on 9/11. Standing in a field amid the rolling hills of central Pennsylvania, the "Tower of Voices" stands 93 feet tall.

The tower is a work in progress. It currently holds eight windchimes. But will soon be expanded to 40 – one for each passenger and crew member who died here on September 11, 2001.