60 Minutes Overtime

Philip Holsinger photographed Venezuelan deportees from the U.S., most with no apparent criminal record, as they became inmates in a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Photograph of Venezuelan deportees courtesy of Philip Holsinger.

Liberal Hunter Kozak asked Charlie Kirk's final question. Conservative Jeb Jacobi volunteers with Turning Point USA. Together, they say people who disagree must have rational conversation.

A former pardon attorney in the Justice Department says President Trump is using his pardon powers in a way no other president has.

One attack this past spring illustrates what investigators describe as Russia's strategy: On Palm Sunday, Russian missile strikes killed 35 civilians.

Freed hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel befriended two Israeli soldiers in captivity, creating a support system that helped all of them endure the terrifying experience.

The war between Hamas and Israel has made Gaza the deadliest place on Earth to be a kid. 60 Minutes spoke to some of Gaza's surviving children being treated in Doha, Qatar.

During a simulation in which Anthropic's AI, Claude, was told it was running a vending machine, it decided it was being scammed, "panicked" and tried to contact the FBI's Cyber Crimes Division.

Former prisoner Mutassim Abdulsatir gave Margaret Brennan a tour of the notorious Sednaya prison where Syrians were tortured, beaten, and killed during the reign of dictator Bashar al-Assad.

In its purge of federal employees, the Trump administration has fired independent inspectors general, heads of government watchdog agencies, and everyday civil servants. Here's why so many government roles have been non-partisan — and what's lost if they go away.

National security experts are concerned about farmland Chinese entities own in the U.S. that is next to sensitive sites, including critical infrastructure and military installations.

A self-described member of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel told 60 Minutes that drugs and people pass both ways between the U.S. and Canada.

Anduril co-founder and CEO Brian Schrimpf gave 60 Minutes an up-close look at Fury, an unmanned fighter jet powered by artificial intelligence that could become a Collaborative Combat Aircraft for the U.S. Air Force.