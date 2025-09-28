Eyewitnesses to Charlie Kirk's assassination call for civilized debate

Two eyewitnesses to the assassination of Charlie Kirk say America must return to civilized debate — even if their viewpoints don't otherwise align.

Hunter Kozak was the last person to speak to Kirk. A self-professed liberal who posts political TikTok videos, Kozak attended the event at Utah Valley University this month, aware that he was in the minority of attendees and eager to debate the conservative Turning Point USA founder.

He was at odds with Kirk on many issues, going so far as to suggest Kirk's policy proposals harmed the country. But Kozak especially wanted to challenge Kirk on his claims that linked transgender people to mass shootings. As the two began their pointed exchange, a sniper from a rooftop fatally wounded Kirk, mere feet from where Kozak was standing.

Jeb Jacobi says he saw Kirk as an inspiration. The Utah Valley University student was at the event volunteering for Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk co-founded in 2012 to advocate for conservatism on college campuses. It was Jacobi's second time meeting Kirk, whom he admired for the campus debates that made him popular online. Before this month's event, Jacobi took a photo with Kirk, and he was sitting nearby when Kirk was shot.

Today, Kozak and Jacobi come together on one thing: Americans need to keep having civil conversations — especially when they don't see eye-to-eye.

"I think that one of the few things that we can agree on is this necessity for a conversation," Kozak told 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley. "I think that we need to remember that we still have to live with each other. That these are still our neighbors."



Kozak told 60 Minutes that Kirk's team had pre-approved his question for the event, and he was placed second in line to ask it. He said he feels a weight in being the last person to have spoken to Kirk.

"I don't really know how to grapple with that," Kozak said. "I mean, he's answered tens of thousands of questions, and I just, that was the first question I've ever asked him. We never talked before that."

Jeb Jacobi recalled running toward safety after the shooting, calling his family to recount what he had seen. "He's been shot," Jacobi recalled telling his mother. "I literally watched a bullet enter his neck, and I watched him die in front of me."

Jacobi said Kirk's murder likely brings together moderate Democrats and Republicans, even as it drives apart the more radical elements in both political parties.

"I think that there needs to be effective communication between both parties in order to find solid ground on this issue," Jacobi told Pelley.

On the first day classes resumed at Utah Valley University after the shooting, Utah Governor Spencer Cox visited the campus to speak with students, promoting a similar message of civility and coming together.

"I think it's important not to tell people they shouldn't disagree that there's something wrong with disagreement, or that disagreement is the problem," Cox told a group of students. "It's not the problem, right? It's how we do that, if that matters."

Hunter Kozak told Pelley he appreciates the governor's message of unity but is aware of how appealing the message of vengeance can be when coming from politicians.

"My advice would be more towards the voters who vote for those politicians," Kozak said, "to look at what you are enabling with your vote and recognize that you have a lot more control over the situation together as a community than you might think."

The video above was produced by Brit McCandless Farmer and edited by Scott Rosann.

Video courtesy of Adam Bartholomew / @Lifeisdriving / Mainstreet Media Utah