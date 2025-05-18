Watch CBS News

Anduril CEO unveils the Fury unmanned fighter jet

Anduril co-founder and CEO Brian Schrimpf gave 60 Minutes an up-close look at Fury, an unmanned fighter jet powered by artificial intelligence that could become a Collaborative Combat Aircraft for the U.S. Air Force.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.