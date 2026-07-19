How to watch the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina

After more than 100 soccer matches, the 2026 FIFA World Cup final is here, with teams representing Spain and Argentina facing off against each other on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The game, starting at 3 p.m. ET, will air on FOX and Telemundo.

Competition at this year's World Cup began on June 11, when co-host Mexico played against South Africa in Mexico City. The U.S. first played the following day, defeating Paraguay 4-1. In the weeks since, the tournament was narrowed down to semifinals featuring Argentina, Spain, France and England, with Spain and Argentina coming out on top to meet in the final.

The semifinals started July 14, with Spain defeating France in a dominant 2-0 win in Dallas. The following day, bitter rivals England and Argentina met in Atlanta, with Argentina rallying to edge England 2-1.

What to know about the 4 teams that made the semifinals

All four semifinal teams have previously made it to the World Cup final. It's the first time since 1990 that the final four have been made up of previous World Cup winners.

Argentina and France faced off against each other in the 2022 final in Qatar, with Argentina taking the title. Argentina also won in 1986 and 1978.

France has claimed the title twice, first in 1998 and then again in 2018. England and Spain have both won the title just once, England in 1966 and Spain in 2010.

What to know about the halftime show at the final

In addition to world-class soccer, the final will also feature a halftime show with music performed by co-headliners Shakira, BTS, Madonna and Justin Bieber. There will also be music by Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus.

You can follow World Cup news and highlights throughout the action at CBSSports.com.

Who will win the Golden Boot?

The July 19 final will also likely determine the Golden Boot, an award presented to the top goalscorer in the tournament. France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina's Lionel Messi were leading the way with eight goals each.

Norway's Erling Haaland, with seven goals, had been a contender, but his team was eliminated by England in the quarterfinals.

England's Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane had six each. France's Ousmane Dembélé had five. Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scored his fifth goal of the World Cup during the semifinal match against France.

Messi and Mbappé are among the all-time top scorers in FIFA World Cup history.

How to watch the World Cup final