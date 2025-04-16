Nate Bargatze to host the 77th Emmy Awards on CBS

Nate Bargatze can add award show host to his ever-growing resume. CBS announced Wednesday that the popular comedian will host the 77th Emmy Awards.

Bargatze will emcee the ceremony on Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Nate Bargatze has been named the host of the 77th Emmy Awards, airing on CBS on Sept. 14. Getty Images

"It's a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I'm beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world," Bargatze said.

Bargatze has been called "the nicest man in stand-up" and is a Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, author, director and producer. The sought-after comic has been keeping busy, releasing three Netflix specials, including December's "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze" and hosting "Saturday Night Live."

According to his biography, Bargatze's stand-up shows broke attendance records with more than 1.2 tickets sold in 2024.

"Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe," said Television Academy chair Cris Abrego.

The last four Emmy shows have been hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson, and Cedric the Entertainer.

The Television Academy will announced Emmy nominations on July 15. The 77th Emmy Awards will air on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.