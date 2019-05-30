How to watch the 2019 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

The 2019 NBA Finals are finally here. The defending champion Golden State Warriors face off against the Toronto Raptors, who are making their first Finals appearance in franchise history. It's the first time in eight years the Finals will be without LeBron James.

Kawhi Leonard leads the Raptors, averaging 31 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists this offseason. The series kicks off in Toronto on Thursday, and will need a strong start if they hope to dethrone the Warriors, who are looking to win their fourth title in five years.

Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 but Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr announced Thursday that center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins will be available to return from injury. See the full schedule of games below.

How to watch 2019 NBA Finals, Warriors vs. Raptors

Date: Thursday, May 30



Thursday, May 30 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto TV channel: ABC

ABC Online Stream: WatchESPN or fuboTV - get a free trial



WatchESPN or fuboTV - get a free trial Live stats: CBS Sports' GameTracker

CBS Sports' GameTracker Odds: Raptors -1.5 (Over/Under 213.5)

2019 NBA Finals schedule

All times Eastern. Games 5-7, if necessary.