How to watch the 2019 NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
The 2019 NBA Finals are finally here. The defending champion Golden State Warriors face off against the Toronto Raptors, who are making their first Finals appearance in franchise history. It's the first time in eight years the Finals will be without LeBron James.
Kawhi Leonard leads the Raptors, averaging 31 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists this offseason. The series kicks off in Toronto on Thursday, and will need a strong start if they hope to dethrone the Warriors, who are looking to win their fourth title in five years.
Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 but Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr announced Thursday that center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins will be available to return from injury. See the full schedule of games below.
How to watch 2019 NBA Finals, Warriors vs. Raptors
- Date: Thursday, May 30
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto
- TV channel: ABC
- Online Stream: WatchESPN or fuboTV - get a free trial
- Live stats: CBS Sports' GameTracker
- Odds: Raptors -1.5 (Over/Under 213.5)
2019 NBA Finals schedule
All times Eastern. Games 5-7, if necessary.
- Game 1 (at Toronto): Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 2 (at Toronto): Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 3 (at Golden State): Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at Golden State): Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 5 (at Toronto): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 6 (at Golden State): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. - TV: ABC
- Game 7 (at Toronto): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. - TV: ABC