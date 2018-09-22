DeMarcus Cousins unveils new basketball court in Mobile, Alabama

NBA star DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins held his third annual block party in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, and unveiled a new outdoor basketball court in the city's Figures Park. The 27-year-old Golden State Warriors center was joined by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who said he was thankful for Cousins' contributions to the community.

"If it were not for DeMarcus Cousins, who wanted to give back to his neighborhood where he grew up, to do something in return for what he got, it would not happen," Stimpson said on Saturday, AL.com reports. "From a mayor's perspective, we're just tremendously grateful for what he's done to step out and fund this court."

Cousins contributed $253,000 to build the basketball court, which was modeled after New York City's famed Rucker Park.

"Basketball was the main reason I stayed out of trouble growing up here and this new court gives kids opportunity to focus on the that and steer away from any negative influences," he said in a news release.

In January, Cousins suffered a torn left Achilles tendon and is currently rehabbing for his return to the court. Before the injury, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. This summer, Cousins shocked NBA fans and players around the league after he signed with the Golden State Warriors.

"It's been rehab season for me, it's been a grind. Therapy and training. Non-stop, 24/7. Every day is a grind, every day is a chance for me to get better," Cousins told CBS News earlier this month. "I'm feeling amazing, but I've got a long way to go where I need to be where I wanna be as a player and on the health standpoint."