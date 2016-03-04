2016 Diary, March 4: GOP debate slides into the gutter

Click here to subscribe to the 2016 Campaign Diary podcast, featuring regular updates and analysis on the presidential campaign from CBS News political director and "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson.

In today's entry, John Dickerson discusses Thursday night's GOP debate, with its flash of vulgarity and its flurry of insults and candidates talking over one another. Ohio Gov. John Kasich seemed like the adult in the room, but do voters seem to care in a cycle that's been dominated by theatrics?

And as the GOP's old guard mounts a last-ditch attempt to stop Donald Trump from getting the nomination, why are Trump's rivals continuing to say they'll support him in the general election if he's the party's nominee?

