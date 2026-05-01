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At $150,000, the difference between the right deposit account and the wrong one isn't just a rounding error. Twomeows/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady once again at its April 2026 meeting has done little to dampen the appeal of deposit accounts. For savers, the Fed's ongoing rate pause has effectively preserved an unusually favorable rate environment, one where yields on certificates of deposit (CDs), high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts remain well above the long-term historical average. That, in turn, can be particularly enticing for anyone sitting on a large amount of savings, like $150,000.

At $150,000, the stakes are high enough that the difference between the right deposit account and the wrong one isn't just a rounding error. It can translate to hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars over a matter of months. And, while all three of the most common deposit account types are currently offering competitive rates, they don't all work the same way, and they don't all pay the same either. The rate structure, the access rules and the earning potential vary enough that the choice between them deserves a closer look.

So which account actually comes out ahead when $150,000 is on the line? Between a CD, a high-yield savings account and a money market account, the answer depends, in large part, on how long you're willing to commit. Here's what the numbers show.

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$150,000 CD vs. $150,000 high-yield savings vs. $150,000 money market account: Which option earns more now?

Calculating the interest-earning potential of a high-yield savings or money market account over the short term is relatively straightforward, since the variable rate each employs isn't likely to move dramatically in just a few months. Longer-term projections involve more uncertainty, though, as it becomes more likely that the rate environment will shift, but the near-term picture is clear enough to still be useful.

Here's how much interest $150,000 can earn across all three account types, calculated on the assumption that the variable rates hold steady and that no fees or penalties reduce the interest earned:

After three months:

$150,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $1,441.58 in total interest

$1,441.58 in total interest $150,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after three months: $1,488.93 in total interest

$1,488.93 in total interest $150,000 money market account at 3.90% after three months: $1,441.58 in total interest

$1,441.58 in total interest Most profitable account at three months: The high-yield savings account

After six months:

$150,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $3,044.11 in total interest

$3,044.11 in total interest $150,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after six months: $2,992.65 in total interest

$2,992.65 in total interest $150,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $2,897.02 in total interest

$2,897.02 in total interest Most profitable account at six months: The CD account

After nine months:

$150,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $4,533.56 in total interest

$4,533.56 in total interest $150,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after nine months: $4,511.29 in total interest

$4,511.29 in total interest $150,000 money market account at 3.90% after nine months: $4,366.45 in total interest

$4,366.45 in total interest Most profitable account after nine months: The CD account

As illustrated above, the money market account consistently trails the other two options across all three time horizons, owing to its comparatively lower rate. The more interesting dynamic is between the CD and the high-yield savings account.

Over three months, the high-yield savings account comes out ahead — but the CD catches up quickly. By the six-month mark, the CD's higher locked-in rate overtakes the savings account, and it maintains that edge at nine months. That said, high-yield savings and money market account rates can and do move. What that means is that the gap between them and a CD could narrow or widen depending on what the Fed does next.

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How to decide which deposit account makes sense for your savings

The numbers are just one part of the equation when you're deciding which deposit account makes the most sense. The other is your situation. Before putting $150,000 into any of these accounts, there are a few questions worth working through, including:

How long can you commit? The advantage of a fixed CD rate comes with a condition: You agree to leave the money untouched for the full CD term in return for a rate that won't change until the CD account matures. Early withdrawal typically triggers a penalty that can wipe out a meaningful chunk of the interest earned. So, if you have a realistic chance of needing those funds before the term ends, the flexibility of a high-yield savings or money market account may be worth more than the slightly higher CD rate.

What's your read on rates? CD rates are locked at the time of opening. If rates rise after you commit, you won't benefit. High-yield savings and money market accounts move with the broader rate environment, for better or worse. Given the Fed's current hold, a sudden drop seems unlikely in the near term, but it's never guaranteed.

Do you have an emergency fund elsewhere? A $150,000 deposit likely isn't your only savings. If you have liquid funds set aside elsewhere, tying up this amount in a CD is a lower-risk move. If this is your primary financial cushion, though, the access that a high-yield savings or money market account provides may be more important than maximum yield.

The bottom line

For savers looking to maximize interest on $150,000 over six months or longer, a CD is likely the stronger choice right now — particularly the 6-month option. Over a shorter three-month window, a high-yield savings account has the edge. The money market account lags in every scenario, though it still offers a competitive rate relative to traditional savings options. Whichever account you choose, though, acting sooner rather than later lets you earn interest at today's rates before the rate environment shifts — and with $150,000 at stake, that timing can make a meaningful difference.