Considering a money market account now? Here are the types of savers who can benefit.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Putting money into a money market account could make sense for specific saver types right now. Milky Way/Getty Images

The type of savings account you store your money in is always important. But in the economic landscape that many find themselves in this spring, it's arguably even more critical than usual to get it right. With stock market swings hard to predict, inflation at its highest level in years, and geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts leaving elevated interest rates on hold, the type of savings account you utilize has come more into focus. And with the average rate on a traditional savings account just 0.38% now, it's increasingly obvious that that type isn't worth maintaining any longer.

Fortunately, there are still some high-rate alternatives to consider. A money market account, in particular, is one of the more advantageous options for savers. But it won't necessarily be the right fit for all savers or even most. Instead, this account type will typically be most appropriate for specific savers, especially in today's economy. Below, we'll outline three types of savers who can benefit from this unique account type now.

Start by seeing how much interest you could be earning with a money market account now.

3 savers who can benefit from a money market account now

Not sure if a money market account makes sense for you currently? If you find yourself falling into one or more of the following saver categories, it still can be worth opening:

Those who want to earn a high rate without giving up access to their funds

A certificate of deposit (CD) account comes with interest rates around 4% now. But so do money market accounts, and unlike the former account type, savers won't need to give up access to their funds with the money market account type, as they can still earn the top rate without freezing access (or having to pay an early withdrawal fee).

That said, there is a caveat that savers should understand when comparing the two options: CD rates are fixed and won't change until the account matures, but money market account rates are variable and likely to continue to adapt to market conditions. That said, that may not be a bad feature in today's economy.

Learn more about your top savings account options here.

Those who anticipate interest rates holding steady (or rising) later this year

The Federal Reserve hasn't issued an interest rate cut since December 2025, and there's no expectation that it will reverse course anytime soon. For those who anticipate today's high rates holding steady, or potentially even rising later in 2026, then the money market account could be valuable. Rates here will be able to rise in a way that a fixed-rate CD account will not. And savers will benefit independently without having to shift their strategies or account types.

That said, rates could rise as easily as they fall with a money market account, so some volatility should be priced in to your interest-earning projections, especially over an extended period.

Those who want to streamline their banking needs with a single account

CD accounts come with high interest rates, but the funds in them will be frozen. High-yield savings accounts, meanwhile, have competitive rates, and they operate like traditional savings accounts, but the flexibility they come with will be restricted. Money market accounts, on the other hand, have all of the benefits these accounts come with and some additional ones, like check-writing abilities, too.

In other words, if you want to streamline your banking needs with a single account that will boost your principal with a competitive rate, allow you to continue to make deposits and withdrawals as needed, all while having the ability to write checks to cover expenses, a money market account could be the best type for you right now.

The bottom line

A money market account this spring has multiple advantages that can be helpful for savers, ranging from a high interest rate to flexibility and the ability to pivot as needed (without penalty). If you're ready to take the next step, consider shopping around to find an account with a high rate now, and don't discount online banks and lending institutions, which may be able to offer more competitive rates than banks with physical locations can.