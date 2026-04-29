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The interest-earnings associated with a $50,000 deposit can be robust if savers take action right now. BanksPhotos/Getty Images

Storing $50,000 in a traditional savings account when you can earn a double-digit return by investing in the market, historically, hasn't been the right move for savers. And that's especially true right now with the average rate on this account a minor 0.38%.

But what about alternative savings vehicles like certificates of deposits (CDs), high-yield savings and money market accounts? While not as high as historic stock market returns, savers who put their money into one of these accounts won't have to worry about the volatility stocks are known for, either. And they can still earn a rate of 4% or higher, approximately, if they act now. That said, each account type will earn a similar rate, but not an identical one. And the rate structure of all three will vary, too, with CDs offering fixed options while high-yield savings and money market accounts come with variable rates.

To better determine the value of a $50,000 deposit into each account type, it can be helpful to start by understanding the interest-earning capacity each comes with right now. Below, we'll crunch the numbers savers should know before getting started.

Start earning more interest on your money with a CD account here.

$50,000 CD vs. $50,000 high-yield savings account vs. $50,000 money market account: Which will earn the most in 2026?

Calculating the long-term interest-earning potential of a high-yield savings and money market account will require some speculation, as both have variable rates that are likely to change over an extended period. Here's how much each stands to earn with a $50,000 deposit this year, assuming the variable rates hold steady and with the knowledge that the interest earnings with the nine-month options won't be available until early 2027:

$50,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $480.53

$480.53 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after three months: $496.31

$496.31 $50,000 money market account at 3.90% after three months: $480.53

$480.53 Most profitable account: The high-yield savings account

$50,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $1,014.70

$1,014.70 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after six months: $997.55

$997.55 $50,000 money market account at 3.90% after six months: $965.67

$965.67 Most profitable account: The CD account

$50,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $1,511.19

$1,511.19 $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after nine months: $1,503.76

$1,503.76 $50,000 money market account at 3.90% after nine months: $1,455.98

$1,455.98 Most profitable account: The CD account

CDs, high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. That's the order of profitability from best to worst when crunching the returns a $50,000 deposit can earn with these account types now.

That said, the interest-earning potential is approximately the same with each, and it could rise with money market and high-yield savings accounts if rates on either increase. Evaluate all three carefully, then, and don't discount the benefits of splitting the funds between all three account types to maximize your returns and security.

Compare your top savings account options online to learn more.

The bottom line

Savers stand to earn hundreds of dollars with a $50,000 deposit into a CD, high-yield savings or money market account now and potentially around $1,500 if they keep those funds in the account through next January. While savers may be able to make more with stocks and bonds, the volatility there could be stark and difficult to manage. Evaluate all three of these account options closely, then, and take the time to shop around online to see which lenders are now offering the best rates, terms and minimal fees to help narrow your choice further.