10 Americans injured in Iranian attack on Saudi airbase

Ten U.S. service members were injured in an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple U.S. officials.

The attack consisted of Iranian missiles and drones, sources told CBS News.

Two of the Americans were very seriously injured, sources said. Eight were seriously injured, which is a different category of injury under the military's classification system.

More than 300 American service members have been wounded in action as part of the U.S.'s war with Iran, most of whom have returned to duty, a U.S. Central Command spokesperson said Friday. Some 13 service members have been killed.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.