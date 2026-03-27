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10 Americans injured in Iranian attack on Saudi airbase

By
Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
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Jennifer Jacobs,
Eleanor Watson
CBS News Reporter
Eleanor Watson is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer covering the Pentagon.
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Eleanor Watson,
James LaPorta
James LaPorta
National security coordinating producer
James LaPorta is a national security coordinating producer in CBS News' Washington bureau. He is a former U.S. Marine infantryman and veteran of the Afghanistan war.
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James LaPorta

/ CBS News

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Ten U.S. service members were injured in an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple U.S. officials.

The attack consisted of Iranian missiles and drones, sources told CBS News.

Two of the Americans were very seriously injured, sources said. Eight were seriously injured, which is a different category of injury under the military's classification system.

More than 300 American service members have been wounded in action as part of the U.S.'s war with Iran, most of whom have returned to duty, a U.S. Central Command spokesperson said Friday. Some 13 service members have been killed.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

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