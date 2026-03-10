White House aware of Gulf countries' concern about missile interceptor shortage

The White House is aware that Gulf countries have said they're running short on missile interceptors, and that they've said they're having to choose which objects to blow up — and which not to — multiple sources told CBS News. The White House has discussed the matter, the sources said.

CBS News' Margaret Brennan first reported on March 5 that Gulf states were running dangerously low on missile interceptors and had asked the U.S. to expedite new supplies. U.S. allies in the region were told that officials in Washington were creating a task force to get them new supplies, but the sources said it wasn't happening as quickly as they needed.

On "60 Minutes," CBS News chief Washington correspondent asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about Brennan's reporting on the Gulf states' interceptor shortage and whether the U.S. was prepared to protect them and to help them restock.

"Very prepared — we plan for that," Hegseth replied. He added that Iran's missile capability had been reduced by 90% and said that "our projections of munitions are well beyond what we would need."

Hegseth indicated the U.S. would be able to help with resupply or "crossload for allies, if need be, always ensuring that our forces and our troops and our bases are taken care of first." And he said that "where we can help allies, we will."

Iran has continued to fire missiles and drones at Gulf states Monday and Tuesday. A strike on an apartment building in Bahrain killed a woman overnight, according to the country's interior ministry.