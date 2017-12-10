Nelson Mandela
Complete coverage of the life of Nelson Mandela and his fight to end apartheid
Latest
-
Foundation: Footage from Mandela's first known TV interview discovered
Nelson Mandela Foundation says it has discovered what is thought to be the first known television interview with Mandela, decades before he became South Africa’s first black president
-
Feb. 11th, 1990: Nelson Mandela released from prison
On this day in 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison after 27 years behind bars; CBS News' Bob Simon was there
-
Who did Mandela leave his $4.1M estate to?
3rd wife Graca Machel may take nothing and turf wars over rights to the Mandela brand are expected, but no early contestation of South African icon's will
-
Giant Mandela statue has quirk that angers South Africans
The government is demanding a change to the nearly 30-foot tall monument to the late South African leader in the country’s capital
-
Sharpeville massacre marked turning point in South Africa's history
Sixty-nine people were killed when 3,000 black South Africans gathered to demonstrate on March 21, 1960, setting off three decades of anti-apartheid protest
-
In era of apartheid, footage of oppression biggest threat to regime
Filmmakers smuggled footage out of South Africa showing brutal policy which moved black South Africans from cities and farms to desolate grasslands
-
South Africans "put a stamp on it" for Mandela
Temporary ink tattoos of the late South African leader become the rage as a way to honor his passing
-
The township of Mandela's youth still struggles with squalor
Governments have changed since Nelson Mandela ran his resistance movement in Alexandra, South Africa; but open sewers, over-crowding endure
-
South Africa still haunted by AIDS stigma
When HIV rate skyrocketed in 1990s, President Nelson Mandela ignored calls to lead a prevention campaign; he later apologized, but the disease continues to ravage South Africa
-
S. Africa probes phony interpreter from Mandela memorial
Government investigating sign-language interpreter after reports surface that he once faced murder charge, other criminal charges
-
Secret Service faces questions over Mandela service interpreter
South African interpreter's admission to having violent outbursts raises serious security concerns after he stood on stage with Obama
-
Mandela memorial interpreter for deaf: I'm schizophrenic
Accused of using fake sign language during speeches, says he may have had schizophrenic episode on stage, but defends his performance
-
Expert says Mandela service interpreter for deaf was "making it up"
Deaf Federation of South Africa says his signs had no meaning; He signed during tribute by Obama, among others
-
“Mandela taught us that trust is possible,” Biden says
During a memorial service at the National Cathedral, the vice president urges to the world to learn Nelson Mandela’s lessons
-
Mandela's body lies in state as thousands view casket
Dignitaries, celebrities and thousands of South Africans file past flag-draped casket containing the body of anti-apartheid icon
-
Nelson Mandela Memorial at Soweto Stadium
Joyous, singing South Africans and dozens of foreign dignitaries gathered Tuesday to honor Nelson Mandela at massive memorial service that drew some 100 heads of state and other luminaries
-
Rain-soaked masses gather to remember Mandela
Thousands throng to Soweto stadium to celebrate life of "Tata Madiba," lauded by President Obama as "a giant of history"
-
Nelson Mandela, great reconciler, even in death
Mandela insider says part of late South African leader's legacy is his continued ability to bring people together
-
Bono, Charlize Theron attend Nelson Mandela memorial
The U2 frontman and actress sat together at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa
-
Nelson Mandela memorial: Sights and sounds of the event
Tuesday morning the world looked on during the moving the memorial for anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.
-
President Obama honors Nelson Mandela's legacy
President Obama addressed the massive crowd of mourners assembled to honor Nelson Mandela at FNB Stadium in Soweto. Obama remembered the former South African president as a pioneer against racism, and an instrument of positive change.
-
Obama: Mandela's struggle "woke me up to my responsibilities"
At a memorial service for the late South African president Nelson Mandela, Obama called himself a beneficiary of Mandela's struggle
-
Commemorating Nelson Mandela: Presidents, kings, citizens gather for memorial
The memorial service for Nelson Mandela features tributes by some of the anti-apartheid icon's family members and foreign leaders, including President Obama, Cuban President Raul Castro, and the U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon. CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker reports from inside the memorial at FNB stadium in Soweto Township near Johannesburg.
-
How Nelson Mandela won over his jailers
Charismatic leader earned the respect and the admiration of white men who kept him behind bars for so many years
-
Obama to recall Mandela as personal and global inspiration
The president is set to speak at memorial service in Soweto, South Africa to honor the deceased global icon