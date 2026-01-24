Will Trump admin abide by court orders? "The answer better be yes," Minneapolis Mayor Frey says. "These are the underpinnings of our democracy, of our republic and of this constitution. The answer better be yes. Whether you're a Democrat or you're a Republican, you abide by those court orders," Frey said in the aftermath of a second fatal shooting in Minneapolis by a federal immigration enforcement officer. "The answer has to be yes if you are a patriot for this country. So yes, my expectation is that they will abide by a court order because there is not an alternative."