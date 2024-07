What happens when a felon gets caught with a gun? Communities have rallied in support of our first responders after two high-profile killings since the beginning of the year. Three were killed in Burnsville in February, and a Minneapolis officer shot to death just last month. The shooter in each case was a felon prohibited from having a gun. So what's being done about the problem? And who's feeling the impact the most? WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle investigates felons with firearms.