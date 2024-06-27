Watch CBS News

What causes people to be nearsighted?

Nearly 42% of Americans are now nearsighted. That's up from 25% 50 years ago. And half the world could be squinting by mid-century. So what causes Myopia? Good Question. Kirsten Mitchell explains the common habit that could be bad for our eyes
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.