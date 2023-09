The Seward Co-op joins WCCO's Kitchen to talk about upcoming events they're hosting to celebrate Latinx History Month.

WCCO Kitchen: Seward Co-op and WCCO Mid Morning's celebrates Latinx History Month The Seward Co-op joins WCCO's Kitchen to talk about upcoming events they're hosting to celebrate Latinx History Month.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On