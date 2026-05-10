Violins of Hope, showcasing instruments from the Holocaust, on display in Minnesota
The summer music tour season is almost here, but in addition to the big acts there's also a unique opportunity to see some special instruments. Violins of Hope is a program that recovers and restores string instruments that were played during the Holocaust. They're being played now by virtuosos and orchestras across Minnesota and CBS News' Jonah Kaplan spoke about them with one of the most famous fiddlers of all time.