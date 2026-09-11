Vikings’ legend Cris Carter talks team’s Week 1 matchup vs. the Packers Vikings Hall of Famer Cris Carter sits down with WCCO's Mike Max for Kickoff Countdown, breaking down Minnesota's outlook as the 2026 season kicks off. Carter shares his read on the Vikings' roster, training camp under head coach Kevin O'Connell, and what to expect from the offense heading into Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The conversation also touches on the rest of the NFC North, including quarterbacks Jordan Love and Caleb Williams.