Vance Boelter makes first appearance in Hennepin County court for lawmaker shootings Vance Boelter is back in court Monday. This time, in Hennepin County. Boelter is already sentenced in federal court for killing former House Speaker Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, and their dog, Gilbert, and for attempting to kill state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Their daughter, Hope, was also there that night and called for help. Despite his federal conviction, state charges press on. Beret Leone is live from the Hennepin County government center as the state court process begins.