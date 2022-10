Ian: How to help

Jatin Setia, executive director of Twin Cities Film Fest, shares which Oscar contenders are in this year's lineup.

Twin Cities Film Fest features area premieres aplenty Jatin Setia, executive director of Twin Cities Film Fest, shares which Oscar contenders are in this year's lineup.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On