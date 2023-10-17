Watch CBS News

Tips to living a longer, healthier life

Last night at 10, WCCO brought you around the world to our different blue zones: Places where people live longer, healthier lives on the whole. Today, we're diving back in to tell you how we can start living heathier right now.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.