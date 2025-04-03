Watch CBS News

This Minnesota town has a cormorant problem

No this isn't the plot of Alfred Hitchcock's THE BIRDS, a southern Minnesota town is being overrun by cormorants and now city leaders fear they may lose a beloved island. WCCO's John Lauritsen reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.