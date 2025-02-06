Watch CBS News

The Mona Lisa exhibit is getting a makeover

One of the world's most visited pieces of art is getting a makeover. The exhibit that houses the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris will soon be under construction as museum officials hope to create a space that can accommodate all art lovers.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.