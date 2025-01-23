Watch CBS News

“The Last Waltz” tribute coming to St. Paul’s Fitzgerald Theater

Mark Joseph and Robert Hilstrom visit WCCO to talk about this weekend's 20th annual tribute to the music of The Band and their 1976 farewell concert, which was immortalized in film by director Martin Scorsese.
