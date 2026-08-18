The Boundary Waters Mining Debate | Part I In a sweeping action Tuesday, Minnesota's governor banned mining near the Boundary Waters. An executive order from DFL Governor Tim Walz blocks new permits for projects and directs the DNR to re-examine current leases. It's the latest move in a decades-long, back-and-forth debate. WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh traveled to the Ely area this spring to look at what mining means to Minnesotans on a deeper level. She discovered that in a place where most have a mining connection, the answer can be complicated and the stakes are high.