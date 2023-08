Talking Points: What does it take to become the 10 top-grossing State Fair food vendors (part 3) What does it take to get ready if you're one of the 300 state fair food vendors? In Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke with fair vendor newcomer Abdirahmin Kahin, owner and founder of the Afro Deli, also was rejected by the fair at first, but this year landed a coveted spot in the Food Building.