WCCO's Esme Murphy shares the latest gubernatorial poll, which shows Gov. Walz with a sizeable lead over Dr. Scott Jensen.

Talking Points: Latest gubernatorial poll results WCCO's Esme Murphy shares the latest gubernatorial poll, which shows Gov. Walz with a sizeable lead over Dr. Scott Jensen.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On