Talking Points: 2023 legislature paves way to restore felon voting rights, auto registration (part 2)

In this week's Talking Points, Esme Murphy took a look at two new voting laws passed in this whirlwind 2023 legislative session. For a Twin Cities pastor restoring felon voting rights was a personal mission. In 2002, Pastor Brian Herron was convicted of mail fraud and served prison time. Herron is well-known in Minneapolis and a community activist advocating against gun violence in the community. Murphy spoke with Herron about campaign to inform Minnesotans of their newly restored rights.
