St. Paul mayor responds to sexual harassment allegations An unprecedented dispute in Minnesota's capital city. The two highest ranking city leaders are at the center of a sexual harassment complaint. On one side, the mayor says her "attempts at humor fell short." On the other, the police chief’s attorney says the mayor's "illegal conduct" includes "sexual harassment of subordinate[s]" that could lead to a lawsuit. The city hired an outside firm that's been investigating for about three months now. Ubah Ali is here with more on what the mayor is saying tonight.