Showtime limited series 'Ghosts of Beirut' tells story of CIA's hunt for major Middle Eastern terror

'Ghosts of Beirut' reveals the origins of 21-year old Mughniyeh (also known as “The Ghost”) who emerged from obscurity to outwit the CIA, and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. The series trace Mughniyeh’s origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers. Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad. Dermot Mulroney plays Robert Ames, a CIA Middle East operative.
