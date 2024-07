Rep. Ilhan Omar campaigning more aggressively for re-election against Don Samuels Early voting is already underway for Minnesota's Aug. 13 primary. One of the biggest contests is in the 5th Congressional District where Rep. Ilhan Omar is in a rematch with former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels. Omar almost lost to Samuels last time. Esme Murphy reports on the race in Talking Points.