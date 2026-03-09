People facing deportation now only have 10 days to file an appeal Beginning today, people facing deportation have less time to file an appeal if they disagree with the ruling of an immigration judge. It went from 30 days to 10 days. Also, cases that are appealed will no longer get an automatic review. Advocates call it a rapid loss of due process. It's just one of the rules immigration court observers say are changing. Senior Investigative Reporter Jennifer Mayerle sat in immigration court for an afternoon.